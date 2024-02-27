Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,800 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Roblox were worth $6,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 900.0% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 23.4% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RBLX opened at $41.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.06. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $24.88 and a 52-week high of $47.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 770.71% and a negative net margin of 41.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $177,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 228,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,181,050.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 103,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total transaction of $4,778,992.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $177,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 228,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,181,050.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 563,554 shares of company stock valued at $24,916,566. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RBLX shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Roblox from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Roblox from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

