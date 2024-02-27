Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Given “Neutral” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on RKT. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Rocket Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on Rocket Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an underweight rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered Rocket Companies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Companies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.85.

Shares of RKT opened at $11.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of -71.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 11.15 and a current ratio of 9.78. Rocket Companies has a fifty-two week low of $7.17 and a fifty-two week high of $15.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.43.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Rocket Companies had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Rocket Companies will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RKT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 8.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 7,048 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after buying an additional 61,950 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Rocket Companies by 341.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth $52,000. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, a virtual marketplace where consumers can shop and compare vehicles of many makes and models from a wide network of dealers; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

