Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.7 %

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $29.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.11. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $32.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 13.35 and a quick ratio of 13.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RCKT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 20,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $604,916.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,762 shares in the company, valued at $16,554,098.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 20,272 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $604,916.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,554,098.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kinnari Patel sold 7,132 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $212,818.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 238,346 shares in the company, valued at $7,112,244.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,618 shares of company stock worth $941,797 over the last three months. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCKT. Exome Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $2,751,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 9,283 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,447,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,264,000 after purchasing an additional 843,552 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novo Holdings A S lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 1,050,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,468,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Further Reading

