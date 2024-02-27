Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ (RCKT) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 118.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on RCKT

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKT traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.69. The company had a trading volume of 57,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,384. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.03. The company has a current ratio of 13.35, a quick ratio of 13.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.11. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $32.53.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.14. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Rocket Pharmaceuticals

In other news, General Counsel Martin Wilson sold 3,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $106,707.84. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,136 shares in the company, valued at $183,098.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Martin Wilson sold 3,576 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $106,707.84. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,098.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kinnari Patel sold 7,132 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $212,818.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 238,346 shares in the company, valued at $7,112,244.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,618 shares of company stock worth $941,797. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 837,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,289,000 after acquiring an additional 154,739 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 56.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 82,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 18,663 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.