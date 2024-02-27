Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $64.35, but opened at $62.94. Roku shares last traded at $62.82, with a volume of 2,038,892 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total value of $2,492,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,078,321.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Charles Collier sold 12,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $798,741.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,237.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total transaction of $2,492,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,078,321.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,372 shares of company stock valued at $11,559,162. Corporate insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Roku from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.13 and its 200 day moving average is $82.90.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.10. Roku had a negative net margin of 20.36% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. The business had revenue of $984.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.70) earnings per share. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. FMR LLC increased its position in Roku by 85.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,441,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363,754 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 772.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,771,000 after buying an additional 2,486,100 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Roku by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,878,000 after buying an additional 2,057,633 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,556,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,386,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

