Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) PT Raised to $165.00 at Evercore ISI

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Evercore ISI from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ROST. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, November 13th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Ross Stores from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Ross Stores from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $135.42.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ross Stores

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ROST opened at $147.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $99.00 and a 1-year high of $149.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.46.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,179,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 136,733 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,923,000 after buying an additional 9,008 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

(Get Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.