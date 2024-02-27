Roundview Capital LLC Acquires 20 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 809,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,410,000 after acquiring an additional 11,438 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 107,977.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,500,000 after acquiring an additional 698,613 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after acquiring an additional 323,536 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth about $658,788,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoZone news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,735.00, for a total transaction of $5,196,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,935. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AutoZone news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,654.14, for a total transaction of $1,839,319.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,189.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,735.00, for a total transaction of $5,196,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 521 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,807 shares of company stock worth $38,827,861 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,950.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,868.88.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded up $144.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,914.86. 114,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,129. The firm has a market cap of $50.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,681.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,607.63. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,277.88 and a 1 year high of $2,923.84.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.18 by $2.71. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $24.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 149.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

