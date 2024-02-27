Roundview Capital LLC Acquires 41 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.33.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total transaction of $9,068,468.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,754,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,873,217,098.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:LLY traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $770.65. 1,036,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,338,817. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $309.20 and a twelve month high of $794.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $658.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $604.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $732.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.07, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.66%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

