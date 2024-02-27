Roundview Capital LLC Acquires 9,862 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,264 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 9,862 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 48.9% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $93.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 972,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,974,185. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $89.21 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.09 and a 200-day moving average of $96.01.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $376,258. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.43.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

