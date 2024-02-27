Roundview Capital LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Roundview Capital LLC lowered its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in RTX in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 136.5% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 37.4% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $142,696.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $142,696.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,608,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,680 shares of company stock valued at $3,438,681 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.74. 898,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,593,117. The company has a market cap of $119.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $104.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RTX. TheStreet raised RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America raised RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.71.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

