Roundview Capital LLC Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 621.1% in the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply stock traded up $3.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $246.20. The stock had a trading volume of 145,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,417. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $251.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $226.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.04.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 43.61%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 7,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.26, for a total transaction of $1,653,691.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,159,897.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 725 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.09, for a total transaction of $172,615.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,493.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 7,120 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.26, for a total value of $1,653,691.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,159,897.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,080 shares of company stock valued at $17,919,032 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James lowered Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America lowered Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $207.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens lowered Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $226.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.74.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

