Roundview Capital LLC Has $813,000 Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Roundview Capital LLC trimmed its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 103,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,960,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth $371,000. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 30.0% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 29.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth $53,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TT traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $284.98. 113,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,825. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $162.04 and a 12 month high of $286.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $256.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.61. The company has a market cap of $64.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on TT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.71.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total value of $742,413.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,700,168.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total value of $138,856.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,449,442.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total transaction of $742,413.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,788 shares in the company, valued at $14,700,168.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,895 shares of company stock worth $1,859,452. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

