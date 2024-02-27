Roundview Capital LLC Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,698 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waters by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,689,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,076,263,000 after buying an additional 30,274 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Waters by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,520,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $965,392,000 after buying an additional 48,740 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Waters by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,619,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $698,248,000 after buying an additional 29,920 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Waters by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,018,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $538,008,000 after buying an additional 547,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Waters by 79.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,011,000 after purchasing an additional 666,851 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WAT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Waters in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.50.

Waters Trading Up 0.7 %

WAT stock traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $329.16. The stock had a trading volume of 26,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,439. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $320.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.16. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $231.90 and a 1-year high of $335.40. The firm has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.92.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.06. Waters had a return on equity of 81.30% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $819.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

