Roundview Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Pool in the second quarter worth $34,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Pool in the third quarter worth $33,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Pool by 96.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Pool in the third quarter worth $43,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POOL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Loop Capital cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Pool in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Pool from $370.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $385.00.

NASDAQ:POOL traded up $3.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $389.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,381. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $385.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $361.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $307.77 and a twelve month high of $406.74. The stock has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.01.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

