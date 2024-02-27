Roundview Capital LLC Sells 3,346 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Roundview Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,346 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 101,926.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,554,000 after buying an additional 23,300,381 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of CSX by 181.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,241,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,065,128,000 after buying an additional 20,126,839 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $621,349,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CSX by 558.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,800,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,620,000 after buying an additional 5,767,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of CSX by 395.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,059,000 after buying an additional 4,158,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,697,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,960,316. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $40.12. The company has a market capitalization of $74.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.70.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. CSX’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CSX

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.