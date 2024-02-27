Roundview Capital LLC Sells 438 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Roundview Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. W Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 9,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 555,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $389,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.09. 198,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,755. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.37 and a 200 day moving average of $107.69. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $115.97. The stock has a market cap of $52.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

