Roundview Capital LLC Sells 610 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Roundview Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100,352.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,502,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,192,551,000 after acquiring an additional 73,429,036 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14,027.6% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,436,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,714,000 after buying an additional 6,390,977 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $337,567,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 136.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 212,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,864,000 after buying an additional 789,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,803,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded up $1.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.70. 279,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,342,757. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.24 and its 200 day moving average is $142.62. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $124.97 and a 52 week high of $158.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

