Royal Bank of Canada Increases CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target to C$81.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$72.00 to C$81.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$65.00 target price on CCL Industries and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on CCL Industries from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Pi Financial lifted their target price on CCL Industries from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$78.40.

Shares of CCL Industries stock opened at C$68.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$58.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$57.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37. CCL Industries has a 12 month low of C$52.82 and a 12 month high of C$71.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.53.

In other news, insider CCL Industries Inc. bought 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$58.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$230,036.82. In other CCL Industries news, insider CCL Industries Inc. bought 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$58.98 per share, with a total value of C$230,036.82. Also, Director Gunther Johann Birkner sold 60,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.55, for a total value of C$3,626,595.00. 10.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

