Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by Clough Capital Partners L P

Clough Capital Partners L P lessened its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 52.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,690 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $8,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,533,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,303,000 after purchasing an additional 10,095 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 169,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,535,000 after acquiring an additional 58,481 shares during the period. Chai Trust Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,561,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,335,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,208,000 after purchasing an additional 148,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 476.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 470,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,381,000 after acquiring an additional 389,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total value of $1,363,465.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,957.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total transaction of $1,363,465.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,957.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 24,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $2,641,178.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,650 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 636,460 shares of company stock worth $76,557,183 in the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RCL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Argus upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.79.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 3.4 %

RCL stock traded up $4.12 on Tuesday, reaching $123.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,513,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,795,780. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.85. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $59.37 and a 12-month high of $133.77. The firm has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Articles

