Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (SAFT) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 29th

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.
Safety Insurance Group has a payout ratio of 57.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Safety Insurance Group Stock Performance
Shares of Safety Insurance Group stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42 and a beta of 0.20. Safety Insurance Group has a one year low of $65.78 and a one year high of $88.72.
Safety Insurance Group Company Profile
Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.
