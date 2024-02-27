Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (SAFT) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 29th

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Safety Insurance Group has a payout ratio of 57.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Safety Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of Safety Insurance Group stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42 and a beta of 0.20. Safety Insurance Group has a one year low of $65.78 and a one year high of $88.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 1,117.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 222.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 15,707 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,641,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $124,728,000 after acquiring an additional 16,684 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 30,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 12,422 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

