Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Shares Bought by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 26,250 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.15% of Sage Therapeutics worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,929,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $206,854,000 after buying an additional 19,425 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,787,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,492,000 after purchasing an additional 45,026 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,114,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,438,000 after purchasing an additional 24,375 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,954,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,705,000 after purchasing an additional 20,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,908,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,077,000 after purchasing an additional 11,069 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $22.63 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.39. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $59.99.

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $77.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.15 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.41% and a negative net margin of 626.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2621.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.47) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SAGE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.59.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

