Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 2,859 Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 190.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. 38.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ACRE traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,746. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.69 and its 200-day moving average is $9.80. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 52-week low of $7.17 and a 52-week high of $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Commercial Real Estate

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.89%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -183.33%.

In other news, VP Anton Feingold sold 5,890 shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $61,079.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,975 shares in the company, valued at $715,270.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 18,868 shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $194,717.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,414 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,312.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Anton Feingold sold 5,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $61,079.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,270.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on ACRE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $10.25 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Commercial Real Estate has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

