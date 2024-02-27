Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Buys 5,877 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 110,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $543,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,218,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,260,000 after acquiring an additional 410,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 240.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 161,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 113,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXMT stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.64. The stock had a trading volume of 95,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,044. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $23.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.89%.

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $48,277.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,069,263.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $48,277.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,069,263.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $50,457.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,276,830.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,104 shares of company stock worth $155,387 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BXMT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.30.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

