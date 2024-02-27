Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 457.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,511,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881,772 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,609,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,984,000 after purchasing an additional 105,704 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,548,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,695,000 after purchasing an additional 718,735 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,522,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,011,000 after purchasing an additional 703,322 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,339,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,970,000 after purchasing an additional 145,395 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

KRE traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $47.73. 2,435,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,099,157. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $34.52 and a one year high of $62.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.