Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Grows Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,156,076,000 after purchasing an additional 75,850,258 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,778 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,406,000 after buying an additional 823,118 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,286,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,648,000 after buying an additional 544,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 653,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,691,000 after buying an additional 384,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,228. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.27. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $122.64. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $1.189 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.