Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Has $263,000 Stock Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 987.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 98,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 89,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 12,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at EPR Properties

In other news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,933 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $275,231.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $121,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,094 shares in the company, valued at $880,815.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $275,231.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,933 shares of company stock worth $469,682. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.55.

EPR Properties Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:EPR traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.65. 112,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,721. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.55. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $33.92 and a twelve month high of $49.10.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.98%.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

