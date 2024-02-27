Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Has $326,000 Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,292,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,953,000 after purchasing an additional 459,630 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,860,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,037,000 after acquiring an additional 792,059 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 42.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,707,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,916 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,486,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,591,000 after acquiring an additional 42,781 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,579,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,002,000 after acquiring an additional 597,958 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DFIV stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.79. The stock had a trading volume of 123,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,400. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.15. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $30.19 and a 12 month high of $34.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

