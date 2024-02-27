Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Has $340,000 Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 142,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,884,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $184,437,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 20.9% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 64,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,075 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.1% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 30,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.5% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on A shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.44.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

A stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.73. The company had a trading volume of 136,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,161. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.80 and a 1 year high of $145.43. The company has a market capitalization of $38.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total value of $206,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,252.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total transaction of $402,566.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,538.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total transaction of $206,535.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,252.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,929 shares of company stock valued at $12,730,599.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

