Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Has $355,000 Holdings in Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lessened its position in shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.08% of Atlanticus worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Atlanticus during the 2nd quarter worth about $681,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlanticus during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 10,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 22,176 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 8,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,254 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlanticus alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Atlanticus from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Atlanticus Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Atlanticus stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.06. 9,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,596. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.74. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $43.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $482.35 million, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.88.

About Atlanticus

(Free Report)

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.