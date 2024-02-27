Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Has $369,000 Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,849 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 6,809.0% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 46,120,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,070,000 after purchasing an additional 45,452,713 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800,294 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 880.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,951,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548,423 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,612,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,630,000. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.62.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.14. The stock had a trading volume of 8,504,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,122,820. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $10.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average is $4.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.