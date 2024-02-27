Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.10% of Gladstone Commercial worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,282,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,603,000 after acquiring an additional 522,242 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 37,224.2% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 288,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 287,371 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 888.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 266,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 239,396 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 217.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 225,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 154,235 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 6.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,207,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,601,000 after acquiring an additional 133,700 shares during the last quarter. 46.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ GOOD traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.40. 18,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,835. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.02 and a 200 day moving average of $12.78. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $14.21.

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.68%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -545.45%.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States.

