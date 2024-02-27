Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 73,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter worth $786,000. Pale Fire Capital SE increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 121.8% in the third quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 88,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 48,700 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 14.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 490,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,604,000 after acquiring an additional 63,353 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 5.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.90.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DAR traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.90. The company had a trading volume of 149,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,699. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.57. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.97 and a fifty-two week high of $71.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

