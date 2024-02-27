Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,047,000 after acquiring an additional 32,273 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Humana by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 38,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,283,000 after purchasing an additional 8,835 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 27.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Humana during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,865,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP raised its stake in Humana by 10.6% in the second quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 885,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $395,710,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Performance

HUM stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $359.18. The stock had a trading volume of 90,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,242,005. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $409.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $462.88. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $342.69 and a 52-week high of $541.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.46.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at $946,358.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Humana from $465.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $507.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $595.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $515.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $506.72.

About Humana

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

