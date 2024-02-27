Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Invests $248,000 in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSWC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 98.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 4,740.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 36.1% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. 20.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSWC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $24.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.88.

Capital Southwest Stock Performance

Capital Southwest stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.14. 88,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,680. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Capital Southwest Co. has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $26.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.32 and its 200 day moving average is $22.90.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $48.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital Southwest Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.44%. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is 97.02%.

Capital Southwest Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

