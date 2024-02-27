Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the third quarter worth $72,000.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:KBE traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,527. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $30.85 and a twelve month high of $48.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.99 and a 200 day moving average of $40.79.

About SPDR S&P Bank ETF

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.