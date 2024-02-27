Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Raises Position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Free Report) by 45.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,070 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 7.8% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 82,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BGR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,446. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.59. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $13.37.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

