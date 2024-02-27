Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Raises Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Chevron by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.53.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $154.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,860,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,601,438. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $292.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $172.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

