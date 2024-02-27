Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Sells 45 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PH. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 9,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 57,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,575,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 1,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parker-Hannifin news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $1,991,664.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,693,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $1,991,664.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,693,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total value of $2,613,779.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,265.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,079 shares of company stock worth $6,099,566 in the last quarter. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of PH stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $531.00. 32,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,448. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $482.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $433.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.90. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $300.86 and a twelve month high of $535.55.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.89. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on PH. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $551.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $462.00 to $506.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $491.64.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

