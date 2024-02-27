Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 893,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,584,000 after purchasing an additional 43,783 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $3,057,000. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Money Management lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 4,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.04. The stock had a trading volume of 622,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,882,375. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $90.09. The stock has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.38.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

