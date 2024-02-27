San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0303 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SJT opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.27. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $11.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet downgraded San Juan Basin Royalty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 367.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,592 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 316.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,546 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. 13.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. It also owns subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 825.6 net wells.

