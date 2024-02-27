Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 11,533 Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 11,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NU by 647.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,900,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,165,000 after acquiring an additional 47,554,011 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of NU by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,740,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,563,000 after purchasing an additional 35,079,798 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NU by 804.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,950,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,861,000 after purchasing an additional 22,192,009 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in NU by 31.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,973,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,353,000 after buying an additional 17,525,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in NU by 15.4% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 125,291,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,530,000 after buying an additional 16,737,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on NU from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NU from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

NYSE:NU traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.03. 7,610,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,172,922. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.13 and a twelve month high of $11.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average of $8.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00 and a beta of 0.93.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). NU had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

