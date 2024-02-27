Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Sells 33,470 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,470 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 40.0% in the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Price Performance

IVLU stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.97. The company had a trading volume of 15,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,338. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.76.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

