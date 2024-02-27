Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson
In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,099,078.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSE JNJ traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,074,542. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $144.95 and a 52-week high of $175.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.53.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 37.27%. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.
Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.47%.
Johnson & Johnson Company Profile
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Johnson & Johnson
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- 3 lithium stocks to ride a multi-year cycle
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Domino’s Q4 2023 report: Hot and fresh or cold and crusty?
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Goldman upgraded Nvidia stock, one metric says it could go higher
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.