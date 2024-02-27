Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Up to $7.39

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.39, but opened at $7.83. Sasol shares last traded at $7.78, with a volume of 179,815 shares changing hands.

Sasol Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sasol

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSL. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sasol in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Sasol by 148.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sasol by 57.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Sasol by 700.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Sasol by 100.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch; carbon-based products; recarburiser; graphite electrodes; mono-ethylene glycol, ethylene, propylene, sasfroth blends, sodium cyanide, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, calcium chloride, chlorine, alcohols, aromatic blends, methyl alcohol, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, cresols, xylenols, phenols, limestone ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate solution, and nitric acid.

