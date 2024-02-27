Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,763 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 2.0% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $16,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. StockNews.com lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $168.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,833,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,709,535. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.56 and a 200 day moving average of $169.73. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 77.02%.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.