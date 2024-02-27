Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Buys 150 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $316,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $862,000. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 25,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $204,000.

Shares of SCHM traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.30. 42,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,597. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $62.87 and a 12 month high of $77.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.87.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

