Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Buys 216 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 397,590 shares of company stock worth $21,586,315. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.29.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,132,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.73. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $40.28 and a 12-month high of $60.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.28. The company has a market cap of $49.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.42.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 27.19%. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.10%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Further Reading

