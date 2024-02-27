Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,179 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of STRL. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 288.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL traded up $16.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.03. 558,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,147. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.23 and a 52 week high of $113.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.73. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.11.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

