Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,676 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,947,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,123,000 after buying an additional 121,088 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,540,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,994,000 after purchasing an additional 12,814 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 549.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 847,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,506,000 after purchasing an additional 717,039 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 715,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after purchasing an additional 314,234 shares during the period. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 653,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,446,000 after purchasing an additional 70,869 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.17. The stock had a trading volume of 39,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,221. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.94. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $18.58.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

