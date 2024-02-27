Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Chevron by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX traded down $3.92 on Tuesday, hitting $150.53. 5,175,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,535,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.75 and its 200 day moving average is $153.96. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $172.88. The company has a market capitalization of $284.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 57.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Scotiabank cut shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

